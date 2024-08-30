Promotion hero leaves Chesterfield and joins National League club

Joe Quigley helped Chesterfield win the National League title last season.

Joe Quigley has left Chesterfield and joined National League side Forest Green Rovers for a fee.

The striker scored 21 goals in 107 appearances, including 11 last season as he helped the Spireites win the National League title.

The popular figure, nicknamed 'White Pele’, departs after two-and-a-half-years, following his move from Yeovil Town in January 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward found life at the Blues tough at the beginning but he won the fans over and became a bit of a cult hero.

The 27-year-old scored some important goals last term, including late winners against Dorking Wanderers, Aldershot Town and Halifax early on. He also netted against Watford in the FA Cup. His last goal was on the final day of last season in a 3-2 win against Maidenhead United.

This campaign he came off the bench in all three league games and started against Manchester City under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Quigley’s departure leaves Chesterfield a little short of options up front, but the fact he has been allowed to leave suggests the Spireites have got someone else line-up before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline. They have already confirmed the signing of midfielder Jenson Metcalfe from Everton on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest Green Rovers were relegated from League Two last season and currently sit sixth in the National League after two wins, two draws and one defeat so far.

Quigley could make his debut for his new club against Sutton United on Saturday.

Town, who loaned out Tim Akinola to Dagenham and Redbridge on Friday, travel to Gllingham this weekend.