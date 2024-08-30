Jenson Metcalfe. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Paul Cook has expained what qualities new signing Jenson Metcalfe will bring to Chesterfield.

The 19-year-old central midfielder, who won Everton’s Under-21 Player of the Season last term, has signed on a season-long loan. He is Town’s 11th summer addition ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The youngster, who has been at the Toffees since he was five, was an unused sub in both of Everton’s Premier League games against Brighton and Spurs.

Cook said: "We are delighted to get Jenson, he is a really good footballer. He plays with both feet, really good passer of the ball, good football intelligence, he has been around Everton’s first-team now for a short period now including being on the bench in the Premier League which is great for him. We are just delighted to get him.

"With Ollie Banks and Darren Oldaker we have got two lads who are playing extremely well, we obviously have still got Mike Jones who we really like, and obviously Jenson comes in now to that area to compete.

"As our supporters know, we have certain types of players who we deem are fits for us. At the minute, we are trying to play through our two central midfielders so it is really important that our central midfielders can handle the ball – Jenson certainly fits all that criteria.”

Metcalfe, who is under contract at Goodison Park until 2026, joins goalkeeper Max Thompson in signing, while Tim Akinola has been loaned out, and there could still be more activity to come before the end of the day.

The latest signing said: “I’m excited to be here. It’s a great move for me and it’s a fantastic club to come to and get some games under my belt.

“The gaffer has been absolutely fantastic with me from the first phone call. I’ve known about the interest for a while so I’m buzzing to get it done.

“For me, it feels like a good step to come and play some games at a big club. I’m ready for it; it’s a fresh challenge. I’m excited to meet the supporters too and get to know more about the Spireites.”

Thompson and Metcalfe could both be involved against Gillingham on Saturday (12.30pm).