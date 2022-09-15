Promising update emerges on Chesterfield midfielder's bid to overturn three-match ban ahead of Yeovil Town clash
Ollie Banks appears to have won his appeal against his red card and three-match ban.
The midfielder was sent off in the first-half against Southend United on Tuesday night.
The straight red card meant that the 29-year-old was set to miss the next three fixtures, starting with Yeovil Town away on Saturday.
But an encouraging update has emerged in the last few hours.
Earlier today his suspension was listed on the Derbyshire FA website but it has since disappeared, suggesting the club has been successful in getting it overturned.
The Spireites are yet to confirm whether this is the case, and they may not choose to do so until the team-sheets are handed at 2pm on Saturday.
First-team coach Gary Roberts confirmed they had appealed the decision and outlined the reasons why.
Banks has been a key part of Chesterfield’s success so far this season, scoring two goals, as well as some dominant performances since he returned to Town in the summer so his possible availability will be a big boost.
If it is overturned, it will be the second time already this season that the Blues have won an appeal against a sending off, following Branden Horton’s dismissal at Dorking Wanderers on the opening day.
Another player who does need to watch his step is Jeff King, who is on the verge of a one-match ban.