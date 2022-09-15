The midfielder was shown a straight red card just before half-time by referee David Richardson for a tackle on Gus Scott-Morriss.

The Spireites are hoping to get it overturned so that he can be available for selection again. If not, he will serve a three-match ban and miss the games against Yeovil Town, Maidstone United and Maidenhead United.

Speaking at Thursday morning’s press conference, first-team coach Gary Roberts confirmed they have lodged an appeal.

Ollie Banks was sent off against Southend in midweek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We believe he was not out of control in the tackle,” Roberts said.

"His two-feet were not off the ground, we have seen it at multiple angles.

"Ollie is not that type of player. He is a ball-playing midfielder.

"We did not think there was any malice in the tackle.

"We thought the player (Scott-Morriss) made the most of it so we have appealed it and we will try and get him back for Saturday.

"We might find out today or tomorrow so fingers crossed because he is playing really well.”

There has been some confusion around how the decision to send Banks off, with the role of fourth official Elliott Kaye questioned.

"I have never seen a fourth official referee a game,” Roberts said. “I think the red card and the yellow card both came from him. He was making the decisions so I don’t know why he didn’t have the whistle. I have never seen it before but that is what happens. I don’t know whether that is what happens at our level now.

"We thought the referee and the linesman were in better positions than the fourth official so we did not really understand it at the time.

"We firmly believe it was a fair tackle.

"We have got a firm base for a good argument.

"We just want our player back, he is a good player.