The full-back, who is fine form with three goals already, collected his fourth yellow card of the season during Tuesday night’s win against Southend United.

A player will be suspended for one match if they pick up five bookings before game number 23 of the National League campaign.

This means the 26-year-old, who missed five games last season through suspension, would have to avoid receiving one more yellow in the next 15 matches if he is to dodge the ban.

Jeff King.

"I am disappointed to get a yellow because it is my fourth one and I am on thin ice now so I have got to try and stay disciplined and keep going,” King said after the win in midweek.

A player will receive a two-match ban if they get 10 yellows before 37 games.

As well as a yellow against Southend, King was also booked against Wrexham, Notts County and Oldham Athletic.

His likely suspension could mean a debut for summer signing Ryheem Sheckleford.