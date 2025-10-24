Paul Cook. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has thrown down the gauntlet to his players.

The promotion-chasing Spireites are unbeaten in three games in all competitions but they don’t want a repeat of their last away day this weekend – a 6-2 hammering by Colchester United.

A win at Tranmere Rovers, where they were thrashed 4-0 last season, could see the Blues climb into the top three and Cook’s message is that they must stay there if they do.

First-team coach Kieron Dyer said: ”He says if we win we could be in the top three and, if we get in the top three, he doesn’t want us coming out of that top three. It has to start on Saturday.”

Dyer went into great detail about the ‘subtle’ changes they have made since that horror show at Colchester and the camp are now keen for them to banish those memories and put in a strong away display. If they are to do that, Dyer says that they must stop conceding goals on the counter-attack, a stat, he explained, is the worst in the league.

He continued: "This is a really big test for us. We won’t go there with our open and expansive football thinking that we are just going to dominate. I think we will do subtle tweaks to make sure we are solid at the back to give us a good base. And then hopefully when we get in the final third you will see the actions where we get more people in the box to score goals. We owe it to our fans and to ourselves to put on a good away performance because the Colchester game was unacceptable.

"We have got a great base away from home but we have to start winning away. As the gaffer says, it is about keeping your gloves up, taking a few digs and then landing a knockout blow. We will be going there to be solid and then impose ourselves on the game.”

Tranmere won 4-1 at Bristol Rovers last weekend, their first victory in eight in the league, and Dyer was full of praise for their performance, but he is hopeful Chesterfield can take advantage of the fact Rovers have only won once at home this season.

He added: "We watched the game back and they were very good. Their home form has been iffy. They will be full of confidence. They are aggressive and they are going to press us. But we are looking forward to it and the players want to show a reaction from an away performance.”