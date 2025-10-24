Chesterfield coach Kieron Dyer has provided some fascinating insight into how the Spireites are becoming more tactically flexible in their approach.

The Blues are going along nicely in League Two, sitting sixth and two points off the automatic promotion spots, but there have been some bumps, including conceding seven at Crewe in the EFL Trophy and six against Colchester United in their last away game.

But Town have tightened up since that heavy defeat in Essex, going three unbeaten, and recording two clean sheets, as they now prepare for a visit to Tranmere Rovers this weekend.

In the past, Paul Cook has himself admitted that his team selections can be a bit predictable but, like Dyer, he is someone who puts a lot of importance on consistent line-ups in trying to build relationships and partnerships on the pitch.

The loss at Colchester was a dark day for Chesterfield but Dyer, who was presented with his England ‘legacy cap’ recently, has outlined in great detail what they have been doing to make themselves harder to beat.

He explained: “Since the Colchester game, we have not conceded a goal from open play. Probably one of the things that gets labelled against us quite a bit is that we are very predictable, we are 4-2-3-1, we like to do a high press and that we are open and expansive. I think from a defensive side of the game we have changed quite a bit, subtle changes that you may not see.”

He continued: "Against Burton we played the majority of the game in a mid-block, which is very unlike us, we gave up a lot of possession of the ball, but we were very solid. I think they had one shot on target in the whole 90 minutes. But we were not very good with the ball so it was trying to get the fine balance.

"We then played against Salford. If you know the gaffer’s teams, both teams are usually flying (forward). We knew their threat was Kadeem Harris so we basically played the game without our right-back attacking, so we made a subtle change there and Vontae (Dale-Campbell) kept Kadeem quiet.

"And then against Fleetwood we actually changed formation, we played a 4-3-3, and both of our full-backs played under the game as well. So as a team we are having to be adaptable because we can’t have results like we had against Colchester. So we are changing, the manager is changing.”

One of the main observations fans have made this season is how strikers Will Grigg and Lee Bonis, who have only managed three goals between them, have been isolated this season and that they need more service. That is something they are aware of and have been working hard to address.

Reflecting on the draw against Fleetwood, Dyer said: "Because one of our full-backs was staying, we were missing one extra body in the box. Mandy (Liam Mandeville) was caught between a ‘six’ and going on as an ‘eight’ and trying to get into the box. When we watched the game back, Lee Bonis was so isolated, it was easy for the three centre-halves marking him and we didn’t have enough people up against their back three to disrupt them.

"I am not saying we are playing a 4-3-3 at the weekend but we know if we do go into a 4-3-3, it is about getting two of our midfielders into the box and then we have four in the box at all times. That is the key thing we have been working on, loading up the box, because our strikers have been isolated and that was evident on the weekend.”