Paul Cook.

Paul Cook said he was ‘really angry’ after Chesterfield suffered their first defeat of the season at Gillingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites had started the league season with three wins out of three but were defeated 4-1 at Priestfield Stadium on Tuesday night. Two penalties from Armani Little put the hosts in the driving seat before Armando Dobra pulled a goal back. But the Gills quickly added a third and a late fourth on a night of shoddy defending from the visitors.

They could feel hard done to for the first penalty, awarded by referee Craig Hicks, with replays showing that goalkeeper Zach Hemming clearly won the ball and did not foul Josh Andrews. There had not been anything in the game before that moment on 28 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook said: "I just want to thank our fans for travelling. I am really angry tonight. I am in a really tough mood. Good luck to Gareth (Ainsworth) and Gillingham – this will be a tough place for people to come.”

They might have felt sorry for themselves with that decision but the second penalty was more clear-cut, with Ryan Stirk tripping Elliott Nevitt, and Little converted again just after half-time.

Dobra gave them a lifeline three minutes, bagging his second goal in as many games, after being teed-up by Will Grigg. But just three minutes later they were behind by two goals again, with a long kick by goalkeeper Glenn Morris not dealt with by the back-line, allowing Lenni Cirino to smash in a third, before Marcus Wyllie slotted in a late fourth.

Cook added: "It is tough on our travelling supporters because we got that first goal back, we scored a really good goal, and unfortunately two or three minutes later we just let one go through the middle of the pitch and score. We have had a great start (to the season), there will be no drama from me.”

Chesterfield, who remain in the top three despite the loss, return to action on Saturday away at Harrogate Town.