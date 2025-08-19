Chesterfield lose unbeaten start to season after heavy defeat to Gillingham - report

Ronan Darcy in action. Picture: Chesterfield FC

Chesterfield suffered their first league defeat of the season as they lost heavily 4-1 at unbeaten Gillingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites trailed on 28 minutes when referee Craig Hicks awarded a dubious penalty which was scored by Armani Little.

The midfielder scored a second spot-kick just after half-time before Armando Dobra pulled one back three minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the hosts restored their two-goal lead three minutes later when Lenni Cirino lashed in after some schoolboy defending from the visitors. An unmarked Marcus Wyllie added a late fourth.

After starting the league season with three straight wins, conceding just one goal, the Blues fell to a miserable first loss of the campaign at the Priestfield Stadium on Tuesday night.

Two penalty decisions, one harsh and one correct, gave them an uphill task against well-drilled Gills side, but the way they allowed the third to materialise will really irk the camp especially after getting themselves back into the game.

To put the scoreline into context, Gillingham had only scored two goals in one game on one occasion since manager Gareth Ainsworth was appointed in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TEAM NEWS

Paul Cook made two changes from the win against Bristol Rovers on Saturday with Ronan Darcy and Will Grigg replacing Dylan Duffy and Lee Bonis. Jamie Grimes was included in the squad for the first time for a league game, Ryheem Sheckleford dropped out.

FIRST HALF

In the opening minutes, Vontae Daley-Campbell stayed alert to stop a potentially dangerous Gillingham counter-attack. The defender then created the first half chance for the Spireites, fizzing in a cross into the near post which Tom Naylor, on his 100th appearance for the club, fired wide from a tight angle.

The Blues started to warm into the contest, Darcy having two moments. First, he tried his best to stretch to meet Lewis Gordon’s cross but he could not reach it. Soon after, he forced 41–year-old Gills goalkeeper Glenn Morris into a parried save from the edge of the box.

Next, the Gills’ Jonny Williams had a half-hearted appeal for a penalty rejected after he flung himself to the ground. Not long after the incident, boss Cook went into the book, his third yellow card of the season already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the home side were awarded a dubious penalty when referee Hicks decided that Hemming tripped Josh Andrews in the box after a back pass from Kyle McFadzean and Little tucked away the resulting spot-kick. Replays showed the decision was harsh, with Hemming clearly getting a foot to the ball first.

Chesterfield lost their way after that and almost conceded a second but Andrews volleyed wide from inside the area.

SECOND HALF

Town would have wanted to respond early in the second-half but it was the home side who doubled their lead when Ryan Stirk tripped Elliott Nevitt in the box and Little sent Hemming the wrong way from the spot for the second time on the night.

But Chesterfield hit back straight away three minutes later when Dobra finished into the bottom corner after Will Grigg teed him up from Daley-Campbell’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Gillingham restored their two-goal advantage three minutes later when a long kick from keeper Morris travelled all the way through to debutant Cirino who smashed it past Hemming. It was shoddy defending from the visitors.

Substitute Lee Bonis headed on target in the final 10 minutes and Dilan Markanday blasted over from a narrow angle but, just like last season, Chesterfield had a day to forget in Kent, with substitute Wyllie adding a fourth from close-range after Aaron Rowe robbed Liam Mandeville. Next up is a trip to Harrogate Town, another ground they lost at last term, on Saturday.

Chesterfield: Hemming; Daley-Campbell (Mandeville, 70), Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon (Lewis, 88); Naylor (Fleck, 70), Stirk; Markanday, Darcy (Duffy, 77), Dobra; Grigg (Bonius, 70)

Unused subs: Boot, Grimes.