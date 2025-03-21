Paul Cook expects Chesterfield to need Darren Oldaker again between now and the end of the season.

The midfielder has not been involved in the last two matchday squads but is not injured. After starting in the win against Newport County, he has been left out completely for the trips to Salford City and Notts County. The 26-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has been a regular starter since signing in 2022 from Dorking Wanderers so it is a situation which has not happened often.

"Darren is no different than any other player in the squad,” Cook told the DT. “We are going to need him badly, that is for sure. We have a strong squad. It is football. Within the outlook of a season, when you have played 46 games, you don’t really look back and remember team selections. You remember where you finish in the league and you remember if you have achieved success.

"I think we have used 39 players this season, which for us as a club is probably near a record high, but it is for me. The injuries, the suspensions, everything that has gone on, people on loan leaving us, it has all played a part in our season, but we go into a 10-game campaign now knowing that there is so much to play for.”

It remains to be seen whether Oldaker is involved against Harrogate Town on Saturday, but Will Grigg is in the squad, while Kyle McFadzean and Harvey Araujo are edging closer. Paddy Madden could be back in the matchday 18 after completing his three-match ban. Harrogate are fourth from bottom but have won three of their last six. The Blues, meanwhile, are gunning for their fourth victory in a row.

On the Spireites’ next opponents, Cook said: "It is hard because managers are all in leagues with different sorts of perspectives on where the season can finish. What is a successful season for Harrogate Town Football Club? I think Simon (Weaver), the staff and the players are punching (above their weight). They are doing great. As a club they will want to step on from that at some point and that is obviously for Simon and the owner to decide that at Harrogate. They will be a really tough opponent, they regularly beat the teams above them, they regularly take scalps and up until going to Newport they were probably one of the form teams in the league. Harrogate will come here with nothing to lose and everything to gain. We have got to concentrate on the job in hand and make sure we turn up.”