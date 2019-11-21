New Chesterfield FC signing Liam Shaw has a "real eye for goal" says Sheffield Wednesday writer

Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw has joined the Spireites on loan for a month.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder could make his debut against Harrogate Town on Saturday.

The youngster penned his first professional contract with the Owls last December and played a key part in Wednesday's youth team success last season.

Wednesday boss Garry Monk said: "It is a great opportunity for him. It will be a great experience for him to play men's football."

So what do we know about him?

Dom Howson, Sheffield Wednesday writer for The Star, said: "I have seen quite a lot of Liam Shaw over the past 12 to 18 months and I know for a fact that he is very highly rated by Wednesday's academy staff.

"Shaw has been part of the Owls' youth set-up a long time and has bags of potential.

"He is an attacking midfielder and has a real eye for goal.

"He is confident on the ball and likes to make things happen.

"Shaw often tries to get in between the lines to receive the ball and then run at defences.

"Not only is Shaw tall for his age, but he is deceptively quick and has good footwork.

"Shaw was an integral member of the Owls Under-18s last season, helping Andy Holdsworth’s side to win the league and play-off double, and he has been named on the first-team bench a couple of times.

"Shaw is a talented player and this loan move is the next stage of his development.

"It is a deal that should benefit both parties."

