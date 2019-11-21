Chesterfield FC sign young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder on loan

Chesterfield FC have signed young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw on loan for a month.

The attacking midfielder, 18, is set to go into the squad for Saturday's game at Harrogate Town, subject to paperwork being completed.

Shaw was part of Wednesday Under-18s' league and play-off double last season.

Shaw told the Chesterfield FC website: "It's a great opportunity for me to hopefully get some first-team action. I'm hoping to add some goals and assists to the team."

The youngster penned his first professional contract with the Owls last December.

Shaw, who scored in an Under-23 match against Wigan Athletic last weekend, will wear the number 32 shirt.

