Mixed Chesterfield injury news for FA Cup clash against Horsham - defender ruled out

Chesterfield have received mixed injury news ahead of their FA Cup first round tie against Horsham.

The Spireites host the seventh-tier side on Saturday as they aim to continue their recent impressive record in the famous competition.

Horsham are eighth in the Isthmian Premier League, three divisions below Town, but they too are eight unbeaten so will arrive full of confidence.

The good news is that John Fleck is available for selection and he could make his much-anticipated debut. The experienced midfielder has been hit by fatigue and a hamstring injury since signing in September.

On another positive note, Devan Tanton, who has missed the last six games through injury, is ready to play again too. The on-loan Fulham defender has not featured since the 3-0 win at Doncaster Rovers over a month ago.

Both Fleck and Tanton will be in the squad, asssistant manager Danny Webb confirmed.

However, fellow right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell is going to be out for at least a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old was forced off at half-time against Morecambe last weekend.

And goalkeeper Ryan Boot, who has not been in the squad for the last four matches, remains out with bad bone bruising to his hand but could be back challenging for a place in the squad for the game next weekend against Accrington Stanley.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Chesterfield’s five loan players will be granted permission from their parent clubs to play in the FA Cup, with Webb hinting that perhaps that not all have been given the given green light.