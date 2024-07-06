Matlock Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news and updates from Spireites' first friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you eveything you need to know.
Matlock Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Are now managed by former Chesterfield boss Nicky Law, who led the Spireites to promotion from the old Division Three in 2001.
His most recent job was head of recruitment at Burnley.
The former defender also used to play for Chesterfield, making more than 100 appearances between 1993 and 1996.
The new boys
We could see Kane Drummond, Chey Dunkley, Lewis Gordon, Tim Akinola and Paddy Madden all in action this afternoon.
Last year
Chesterfield hammered the Gladiators 9-0!
Previous contests have always been quite close but Paul Cook’s men ran away with it 12 months ago.
It was a sign of their firepower as they went and smacked in more than 100 goals along the way to winning the National League title.
We go again!
After one of the longest summer breaks in quite a while for the Spireites, they are back in action this afternoon in their first pre-season friendly away at Matlock Town.
It’s the first chance for fans to get a glimpse of the five new signings in action.
The Ernie Moss Challenge Cup is also up for grabs!
Stay tuned as we bring you the team news and the key action.
