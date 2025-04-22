Matlock Town suffer relegation after results and points deduction seal their fate

It's been an agonising end to the season for Matlock Town. Photo: Michael South.

​Matlock Town’s frustrating season has come to an end in the most agonising fashion as they suffered relegation to the NPL Division One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a season that has seen three managers in charge and numerous on and off-field problems, the Gladiators’ relegation was confirmed by a combination of three factors over the Easter weekend.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Worksop Town left them needing five points from their remaining two games to have any hope of survival, but that hope was then extinguished on Sunday when it was confirmed the club would be facing a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player in the 4-0 win at Hyde United on April 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That then meant that Monday’s trip to Ilkeston Town would be academic, and a 1-1 draw meant that relegation was secured even without the deduction having yet been applied.

A club statement outlining the details of the points deduction, which came about due to an administrative error, read: “The penalty will be received due to playing an ineligible player, namely Joshua Smith, whose youth loan from Accrington Stanley had ended. This was not picked up by us nor his parent club until after the fixture due to him missing several weeks previously through injury.

“Please be mindful at this difficult time that our staff are predominantly volunteers who dedicate large parts of their lives to the club. This is a human error and we are all saddened by our season’s outcome.”

The relegation means Matlock join Blyth Spartans, Mickleover FC and Basford United in dropping to Division One next season, although it remains to be seen in which of the three regional divisions the Gladiators could play given their central geographic location in relation to all three divisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gladiators will end the campaign at home to Lancaster City on Saturday, on a day when members of the 1975 FA Trophy-winning squad will be present to mark 50 years to the day since Matlock triumphed 4-0 over Scarborough at Wembley.

A full feature interview on that day with team member Nick Fenoughty can be found at www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk and in this week’s Derbyshire Times print edition.