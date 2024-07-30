​Matlock Town mourn former joint-manager Glenn Kirkwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Tributes have been paid to former Matlock Town joint-manager Glenn Kirkwood, who has died aged 47.

​Kirkwood and fellow joint-manager Craig Hopkins managed the Gladiators from May 2016 until March 2018, also enjoying successful spells in charge of Heanor Town and Mickleover Sports either side of their time with Matlock.

Having had a successful kidney transplant in 2021, Kirkwood died of cancer last week, leaving behind his wife, Kerry, and children Isaac and Jessica.

Kirkwood hailed from Chesterfield and was a keen Spireites fan, and enjoyed a playing career with clubs including Eastwood Town, Doncaster Rovers, Ilkeston Town and Burton Albion, as well as with the Gladiators.

Glenn Kirkwood (left) and Craig Hopkins with the Derbyshire Senior Cup in 2017.

Posting on social media, Hopkins said: “I first met Kirky in pre-season at Ilkeston in July 2000.

“Keith Alexander (the club’s late manager) rang me and said he’d got me a travel partner and gave me Kirky’s number.

“We got on like a house on fire from the first second of meeting and he made me laugh almost every day for 24 years.

“We’ve been best pals and had some brilliant times as joint managers too.

Glenn Kirkwood has passed away at the age of 47.

“We found out later that our grandads were best mates and my mum used to babysit for his dad and his uncles.

“He was 100 per cent as a player and manager, with plenty of fire in his belly and 100 per cent genuine as a man, totally honest and trustworthy, and we 100 per cent had each other’s backs, like brothers. He was one of the very best.”

Kirkwood and Hopkins’ spell at Matlock saw them win the Derbyshire Senior Cup at Chesterfield in 2017 and enjoy FA Trophy wins at FC Halifax Town and Solihull Moors.

He was also a coach at Wingerworth Juniors. A spokesman for the club said: “Glenn’s passion for football and dedication to our young players was unmatched and he leaves behind a legacy of inspiration and kindness at Wingerworth.