Matlock Town can't build on bright start as Stockton fight back to win
The visitors maintained their play-off push with the victory, while the Gladiators saw a ten-game unbeaten home run come to an end as they continue to sit perched just above the relegation zone with ten games to play.
And with the challenge of a trip to runaway leaders Macclesfield to come this weekend, Ryan Cresswell will be keen to galvanise his troops to try and avoid a nerve-jangling run-in.
Saturday’s defeat came despite the hosts bursting out of the blocks and taking an early lead.
Just four minutes had elapsed when good work down the left from Jeremie Milambo and Cam Wilson ended with a low ball into the six yard box from where Elliott Whitehouse netted his first Matlock goal.
Wilson then saw an effort well saved by Nathan Harker, with Montel Gibson’s shot from the rebound being deflected behind for a corner. Gibson then headed Jack Stobbs’ cross at Harker moments later.
Failing to take those opportunites would prove pivotal as Stockton equalised on 16 minutes, when a corner from the right found Josh Scott unmarked and he was able to head into the far corner of the net.
Matlock nearly re-took the lead on 28 minutes as Jake Thompson found space on the edge of the box but his low shot struck the foot of the post and the ball was cleared to safety.
The visitors were then denied by a goal-saving challenge from Jeremie Milambo on 39 minutes as Lewis King looked set to score, but it would Stockton who would then get their noses in front right on half-time.
After Scott had broken clear one-on-one and forced keeper Adam Hayton into a fine save, a minute later Matlock didn’t effectively clear a corner and the ball dropped for Michael Sweet whose low shot went under Hayton and into the net.
Stockton began the second-half well and Fenton John saw a good opportunity saved by Hayton, but on 53 minutes they got their third goal when Sweet volleyed home after a ball forward was knocked down to him in the penalty area.
Chances then dried up somewhat as Matlock shuffled their pack trying to find a way back into the game, which would eventually come on 76 minutes.
Gibson took control of a cross in the penalty area and was in the action of shooting when he was clattered by Tom Coulthard and a penalty was given, Coulthard only receiving a yellow card due to the ‘double jeopardy’ rule.
Gibson himself took the penalty and slid the ball past Harker.
But Matlock couldn’t quite find an equaliser, their best moment coming on 87 minutes when Josh Granite threw himself at a corner that had been swung in by Adam Clayton but his connection not true enough to trouble Harker as the ball drifted wide and the visitors held on for the points.
Matlock: Hayton, Stobbs, Milambo (Tunstall 69), Clayton, Smith, Oglesby, Thompson (Bachirou 55), Ravenhill (Granite 55), Gibson, Whitehouse, Wilson (Smart 73).
Not used: Wright
Stockton: Harker, Baggs, Gallagher, Painter, Purewal, Coulthard, Sweet, King, Scott, John, Hayes.
Not used: Thompson, Roberts, Leech.
Att: 790
