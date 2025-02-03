Matlock Town are beaten by late Warrington Rylands winner

Josh Granite (left) shadows Alex Kiwomya. Photo: Mark Percy.

Warrington Rylands debutant Willem Tomlinson netted an 89th minute winner as they saw off Matlock Town on Saturday in Cheshire.

It was a game that won’t live long in the memory in terms of quality, the Gladiators performing poorly in the first-half and going in a goal down at the break, then unable to build on an early equaliser in the second-half.

But the late sucker-punch means it’s now five games since Matlock last won a game on their travels.

The home side had the better of things in the first-half and Jake Burton forced a save from Adam Hayton on 13 minutes before firing the rebound over the top.

Harrison Hopper scores the opener. Photo: Mark Percy.

Matlock were offering little going forward, undoubtedly missing the influence of the suspended Montel Gibson, with veteran striker Matt Derbyshire making his first start but struggling to have too much impact on the game.

And Rylands proceeded to take the lead on 26 minutes as Jake Daniels saw a shot well blocked by Hayton before the ball fell to Harrison Hopper who was on hand to steer it home from six yards out.

Ben Hardcastle nearly added a second three minutes later but was just too high, while Matlock’s only other effort of note in the first period saw centre-back Josh Granite have a crack from distance but his strike was wide of the angle of post and crossbar.

The second-half saw Matlock come out with far more vigour and Jake Thompson forced a good stop from Rylands keeper Luke Pilling just seconds in as he arrived at the back post from a Jeremie Milambo cross.

Sam Essien and Matt Derbyshire challenge Willem Tomlinson. Photo: Mark Percy.

But it was from a set-piece that Matlock got level, as Adam Clayton’s free-kick from out near the right-hand corner flag found defender Josh Smith on the edge of the six-yard box and the on-loan Accrington man scored his second goal in as many games with a header into the corner of the net.

Matlock failed to kick on from that, however, and Hayton had to save well from Alex Kiwomya at the other end and then Daniels soon afterwards.

And as chances dried up for both sides, it took until the closing moments for Rylands’ winner to come, as a deep cross from Clive Smith found Tomlinson free at the back post and his effort found the net via Hayton’s hands to secure the hosts all three points.

Matlock: Hayton, Smith, Milambo, Clayton, Granite, Oglesby, Thompson, Bachirou (Wood 84), Derbyshire (Smart 72), Campbell, Essien.

Not used: Zottos, Sant, Wright.