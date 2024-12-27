Matlock boss Cresswell thrilled after big win over Ilkeston

Ryan Cresswell celebrates the win over Ilkeston. Photo: Tom Flint.

​Ryan Cresswell felt Matlock Town’s 4-0 win over Ilkeston Town on Boxing Day was one of the team’s best displays since his appointment.

The Gladiators scored twice in each half to see off the Robins in a match that saw over 1,300 people in attendance.

And Cresswell was pleased to have dispatched a strong side so comfortably in front of the big crowd.

He said: “It was a great win and showed great determination and commitment from everyone over Christmas.

"Prior to the Mickleover game [December 14] we’d had a break and were a bit rusty, but having had another break prior to this game that wasn’t the case which was pleasing because we’d learned from that past experience.

"So we made sure we didn’t start like we did in the Mickleover game. We got out of the traps really well and probably should have been more than 2-0 up at half-time.

"I knew Ilkeston would come out with a reaction in the second-half and within 20 seconds they hit the crossbar, but after that I thought we were good value for the win and dominated in every department against a really good team who are where we want to be in the table.

"In large parts of the game it was the best we’ve been since I came here – there were still one or two moments where they could have punished us and didn’t and young Jake Oram in goal did really well to keep a clean sheet, but everyone put a proper shift in and we were superb at the ugly side.”

Matlock were due to travel to Leek Town on New Year’s Day, after this week’s Mercury had gone to press, the Staffordshire side having caused a shock on Boxing Day by winning 2-1 at runaway leaders Macclesfield thanks to a late goal.

Matlock will then welcome Prescot Cables to the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday.​