Matlock boss Clayton staying positive ahead of crucial run-in

Adam Clayton wants his players to kick on at Hyde this weekend. Photo: Michael South.

​Matlock Town interim boss Adam Clayton says he is backing his team fully to escape from relegation danger as they go into their final four games of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clayton has overseen a win, a draw and a defeat in his three games in charge so far, the latter being an agonising 2-1 loss at home to Morpeth Town last Saturday that was decided by two defensive errors.

And as the Gladiators prepare to go eighth-placed Hyde United on Saturday, Clayton says he still believes the Matlock squad has the quality to get the points needed to again escape the relegation zone – and remain outside it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The players have to pick themselves up and keep training like they have. Our messages aren’t going to change – if anyone in that dressing room doesn’t believe we’re going to stay up then they can leave the dressing room.

"That’s not being harsh, I just want people who believe, and we do believe. We’ve had a slap in the face with the defeat to Morpeth and a little brush around the chops with the late goal going in against Guiseley last week, but other than that everything has gone really well so we will go to Hyde on Saturday, try to get a win and we could be in the same position as we were before the Morpeth game.”

Saturday’s loss came despite Matlock taking an early lead through Terry Bondo, the Gladiators unable to build on that before an unfortunate equaliser that saw a clearance rebound back into the net and then a horror show as Charlie Oglesby’s header back to goalkeeper Ellis Litherland drifted past the youngster and into the net.

And Clayton felt that it was again the fine margins that made the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We hit the crossbar early in the second-half when we should have scored and if that goes in then it’s game over.

"In the end they haven’t scored past us through good play or anything like that, they’ve put in a big long throw-in and we’ve kicked it in our net, then they’ve sent a long goal kick forward and we’ve kicked it in our net.

"I don’t think the work we’ve done has deserved that but it’s happened and I’ve said to the players that the only way to respond is to get back on your feet and get on with it.” ​