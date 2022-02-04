In a statement on Friday night the Spireites said: “Chesterfield Football Club and James Rowe have today come to an agreement that his position as manager will terminate with immediate effect by mutual consent.

“The club would like to thank James for his achievements during his tenure and wishes him well for the future.”

The 39-year-old was suspended on January 24 pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

James Rowe.

Rowe departs after 14 months in charge.

His departure brings an end to an uncertain situation which has rumbled on for almost two weeks.

No details about the allegations against Rowe have been officially released by the club.

Derbyshire Police remain tight-lipped on whether they are investigating the matter.

Rowe took over in November 2020 after joining from Gloucester City and led Town from the National League relegation zone to the play-offs last season.

When he was suspended by the club the Blues were top of the table at the halfway stage of the campaign.