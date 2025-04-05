Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tranmere Rovers interim manager Andy Crosby admitted his team were ‘lucky’ not to be behind against Chesterfield at half-time.

The Spireites squandered a couple of good chances in the first-half and should have led but they conceded some poor goals after the break as they fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat at Prenton Park on Saturday, denting their play-off hopes.

Crosby, who has turned lowly Rovers’ form around since replacing Nigel Adkins, said: “In the first-half they (Chesterfield) were by far the dominant team. We were technically not very good, we did not retain the ball for long enough periods and on transitions they were a massive threat. We were lucky to come in at half-time at 0-0. We relied on Luke McGee making a great save and their lad (Michael Olakigbe) missing an absolute sitter.

"We regrouped at half-time, changed the formation, changed a few things tactically, probably went a little bit more direct than we have been doing because we had to find a way and we thought that was the right way today and in the second-half we managed to turn it around. We found a different way to win today.”

The win gives Tranmere some breathing space as they aim to beat the drop into the National League.

Crosby continued: "We have beaten a really good team with lots of really good individuals who have been on a great run of form. For us to score four goals and keep a clean sheet is really pleasing.

"When we scored the second goal we changed shape again, we let them have the ball and we sat in a mid-block, we did not have to score again, if they had scored the whole atmosphere would have changed and the nervousness maybe would have kicked in.”