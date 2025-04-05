Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield’s play-off ambitions took a blow as they were beaten 4-0 at relegation-threatened Tranmere Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites missed some good chances in the first-half and they paid the price when they conceded two goals in nine minutes after the break from Cameron Norman and Regan Hendry before substitute Josh Davison added a late third and Sam Finley grabbed a fourth as the Blues totally collapsed as they fell to their first defeat in seven.

Town, who started the day four points off the top seven, will now have to wait and see how damaging this loss is when the 3pm kick-offs get underway but they will have to improve massively all over the pitch if they are to keep their promotion hopes alive. The victory boosts Tranmere’s hopes of avoiding the drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were two changes from the win against Carlisle United with Tom Naylor and Bim Pepple replacing John Fleck and Will Grigg, who dropped to the bench, with Paul Cook saying their minutes need to be managed after just returning from injury. Kyle McFadzean was back involved after two months out injured. There was no place for Darren Oldaker or Ryan Colclough in the squad.

Michael Olakigbe in action against Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Chesterfield FC

Chesterfield should have been in front at half-time with the chances they had created with Liam Mandeville forcing a save from Luke McGee after meeting Michael Olakigbe’s cross at the back post. And later on Ollie Banks, playing against his old club, had a one-on-one blocked by McGee after some slick play opened up the home side. Olakigbe then fluffed his lines from the rebound when it looked easier to score.

Defensively, the Spireites had not really been in any danger. Tranmere had got into the Blues’ box on occasions but their crosses were cut out and they failed to have a shot on target.

But the home side scored with their first attempt on target in the first minute of the second-half when Norman drilled in after Ryan Boot’s attempted punched clearance went straight to the defender who finished cleanly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they doubled their lead on 54 minutes when Chesterfield could not clear Omari Patrick’s cross from the left and Hendry pounced to rifle in.

Tranmere threatened a third before the visitors responded with a chance of their own but Pepple could not stretch far enough to turn in Mandeville’s low cross.

Cook made four changes with 20 minutes remaining as he tried to get his side back into the game, with Fleck and Grigg among those brought on.

But it was Tranmere who nearly grabbed a third but Ash Palmer did brilliantly to block on the line from former Spireite Kristian Dennis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield did not do enough to test goalkeeper McGee and there were too many sloppy passes and heavy touches as they slipped to their first away defeat in four after Davison raced clear to add a third late on and then Finley added a fourth from a rebound.

The Spireites will have to wait and see how damaging this defeat is ahead of their game in hand against Gillingham on Tuesday night but they won’t make the play-offs playing like this.

Chesterfield: Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Gordon; Naylor (Fleck, 68), Metcalfe (Madden, 75); Banks (Jacobs, 68), Dobra, Olakigbe (Duffy, 68); Pepple (Grigg, 68)

Unused subs: Thompson, McFadzean.