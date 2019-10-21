Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield FC column: Two boardroom departures and three consecutive matches against the same team is just another week at 1866 Sheffield Road

At most other clubs two boardroom departures and three consecutive matches against the same team in one week would be considered an usual and hectic seven days, but not at Chesterfield FC.

These type of happenings have become the norm at the Proact in the last four years.

It has got to the point when, on the rare occasion there is a quieter week, Spireites fans are wondering what the hell is going on and why no ‘club statement’ has been released.

If you are not already aware, club chief executive Graham Bean, has been made redundant due to ongoing ‘cost-cutting’ measures being taken by the club.

Mr Bean was appointed chief executive in December 2018 and so only lasted 10 months in the role.

His duties are going to be split amongst current staff who are already at the club.

Meanwhile, associate director, Alison Richardson, has resigned and released a damning statement saying she ‘no longer feels able to support the current leadership’.

Those nine words may not have been a total surprise to many Town fans but they will have been a little unsettling.

What has happened for Ms Richardson, a lifelong supporter of the Spireites, a club she said on her appointment that she ‘loves’, to walk away? The DT will be doing its best to find out.

All of this comes while a local consortium has held takeover talks with the club with another meeting expected soon.

At least things are starting to improve on the field.

The Spireites have recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time this season and moved out of the relegation zone.

At the time of writing, John Sheridan’s men are still in the FA Cup after a 1-1 draw with Wrexham at the Proact on Saturday.

Talking of Wrexham, there can’t be many times when Chesterfield have faced the same team three times in a week.

Again, this would probably be a bit bizarre at most other clubs but not at 1866 Sheffield Road.

It would have been far too simple for Anthony Spyrou to have rolled the ball into an empty net in the 86th minute to send Chesterfield into the FA Cup first round wouldn’t it? Instead the ball happened to fall to Spyrou’s weaker left foot and Wrexham defender Shaun Pearson appeared out of nowhere to block his shot and salvage a draw and a replay for the Red Dragons.

As a result, Town now have to travel to north Wales for the second consecutive Tuesday instead of putting their feet up and getting some much-needed rest ahead of a big game against Notts County on Saturday (5.20pm) in front of the BT Sport cameras.

It should prove to be a crackling atmosphere under the Proact lights between two clubs who should be playing at a much higher level.

Just four years ago, Chesterfield won 1-0 at the County Ground in League One with the winner coming from Caolan Lavery in the 67th minute.

I believe the next four league games for the Blues will give a good indication of what they can achieve this season.

After Notts County (5th) they have another home fixture against high-flying Yeovil Town (3rd) before a trip to Ebbsfleet Town (24th) and then Chorley (23rd) back at the Proact.

There is no doubt Sheridan will be targeting six points from Ebbsfleet and Chorley so a return of nine points from those four should put Chesterfield in a much healthier position by the middle of November.

Given how tight the league is they could almost be on the brink of the play-off positions if they do collect nine points out of the next 12 but on the flip side they could easily find themselves back in the relegation zone.

It should have been the case from the start of the season but Chesterfield do appear to be working harder in games and have found a way to grind out a couple of results.

Sheridan has said the running stats for the full-backs and midfielders against Fylde and Wrexham were much higher which is pleasing, but why was this not happening right from the first game? Only the players can answers that one.

There will be a minute’s applause against Notts County on Saturday in the 70th minute to celebrate club legend Ernie Moss’ 70th birthday which was last Saturday. His picture will be shown on the big screen at the Proact and he will feature on the front cover of the matchday programme. Let’s hope Chesterfield can give him the perfect birthday present with three points.