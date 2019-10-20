Chesterfield striker Mike Fondop says reception from Wrexham fans in FA Cup draw was 'pitiful'

Chesterfield striker Mike Fondop says the reception he received from some Wrexham fans during Saturday's FA Cup clash against his former club was 'pitiful'.

The 25-year-old signed for the Red Dragons in July 2018 but left by 'mutual agreement' in August this year and joined the Spireites on a one-year deal.

He gave Chesterfield the lead against Dean Keates' men in the 11th minute before Bobby Grant equalised in the second-half to force a replay at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday.

Fondop was booed by some Wrexham supporters in the away end at the Proact during yesterday's game.

When asked about the criticism he received, Fondop said: "They were trying to boo me and that. I did not really want to respond at first but I just let them know that yeah I am still going to be grateful for the way you guys welcomed me but if that is how you are going to answer then that was my way of replying by scoring a goal against you.

"It is a bit pitiful to be honest because you have given everything for a team. I gave everything for Wrexham. It was not the fans' fault, it was the previous manager, it was his decision not to involve me in his plans so the fans were always good with me when I was there. Whether it was on or off the pitch I was receiving tons of messages of support so they have always been good with me.

"I thought I was going to get a good reception but maybe because I scored against them I don't know. For me it is my previous team but even if spend two, three years there I am never going to play with emotions. I am going there thinking I need to win the game because I am in another team now.

"Maybe I was a couple of times nasty during the game but that is what you want your strikers to be, that is what the gaffer wants the strikers to be, you can't be soft in this league because you get easily bullied.

"For me I am not going to respond to the negativity, for me it is a positive. I scored a goal for Chesterfield against Wrexham, I am happy with that."

Chesterfield coach Mark Crossley gives his verdict on Spireites' 1-1 FA Cup draw against Wrexham

Chesterfield 1 v 1 Wrexham: Player ratings as Spireites and Red Dragons draw in FA Cup

Pictures: Chesterfield fans at the FA Cup tie with Wrexham

Chesterfield had the better of the first-half but the game changed when Keates made a triple substitution on the hour mark and Wrexham equalised a minute later.

Anthony Spyrou had a great chance to win it for the Spireites late on but he was denied by a superb piece of defending by Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson.

Fondop told the Derbyshire Times: "I am quite happy, maybe we should have won, we had a couple of chances, I had a couple of chances which I should have done better. As a striker you always feel like even if you score two or three goals there is always that one or two more opportunities that you could have done better. That is what I feel. But fair play to them (Wrexham) they came back.

"We had many opportunities in the first half and they had a couple of chances to be fair and we were also at some points lucky not to have conceded. Overall I would say it is quite a fair result.

"I thought I should have scored and we had opportunities where we could have scored a second one but then eventually they came back with a draw."

The two teams will meet for the third time in a week when they face each other in the replay on Tuesday, with Chesterfield having won 1-0 at the Racecourse Ground last week before Saturday's 1-1 draw.

"It is really not ideal because we have to travel there and then play another home game next Saturday but it is what it is now and nothing can be done," Fondop said.

The forward has now bagged eight goals in 10 starts for Chesterfield and he is enjoying partnering Tom Denton in attack.

"I have always been playing with confidence," Fondop said. "The gaffer has four strikers and he has to make tough decisions and as footballer you have to take it because it is a men's game and the good thing is he talks to you and he will be honest with you. It was not about performances why I was dropped it was giving everyone an opportunity. I am happy that I have started the last couple of games because that gives you more time to score goals. I have always been confident.

"My aim is no matter how many minutes I get to score as many goals as possible.

"He (Denton) lacks a bit of pace but he is handful for centre-backs. When you play against him you know you have to work hard because he is going to win every ball in the air. He does a lot of work because he gets back for set-pieces. I enjoy playing with him but he is not the only one - Scott Boden, Anthony Spyrou - they are all different, you just need to create that affinity with everyone."

The FA Cup first round draw takes place on Monday at 7pm on BBC Two and Chesterfield and Wrexham are ball number 59.