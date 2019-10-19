Chesterfield 1 v 1 Wrexham: Player ratings as Spireites and Red Dragons draw in FA Cup

Chesterfield and Wrexham played out a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round at the Proact today.

Here are our player ratings from the match.

Josef Yarney. 6. His long ball behind the Wrexham defence created the goal for Mike Fondop. Got forward often and put in several crosses. Replaced on 78 minutes by Liam Mandeville as Spireites went in search of a winner.

Will Evans. 6. Produced a last-ditch tackle in the very first minute and was reasonably solid all game.

Haydn Hollis. 6. A decent performance from the centre-half who has improved in recent weeks.

Jay Sheridan. 7. Got forward often and put in a number of good crosses for Tom Denton to attack. Had a deflected free-kick tipped wide. Improving every game.

Sam Wedgbury. 4. Was not having best afternoon having given away possession a few times before going off injured on 35 minutes with a calf injury.

Joe Rowley. 6. Made a lively start to the game and almost scored when his left-footed shot inside the box was tipped wide by Wrexham 'keeper Rob Lainton. Had a goal-bound shot from the penalty spot blocked after the break.

Gevaro Nepomuceno. 6. Saw lots of the ball in the opening exchanges and looked a threat down the left. Had one effort from 20 yards blocked after the break.

Curtis Weston. 6. Started well with some neat passes but the game passed him by in the second-half.

Tom Denton. 6. Headed inches wide from a corner at 1-0. Had a second-half goal correctly ruled out. Won numerous headers when defending set-pieces. Lost possession which led to Wrexham's goal.