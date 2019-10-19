Chesterfield coach Mark Crossley gives his verdict on Spireites' 1-1 FA Cup draw against Wrexham

Chesterfield coach Mark Crossley believes the Spireites 'probably should have won' today's FA Cup fourth qualifying round clash against Wrexham at the Proact.

Mike Fondop gave John Sheridan's men the lead after 11 minutes but Bobby Grant equalised for the visitors just after the hour mark.

The two teams will meet again for the third time in a week at the Racecourse Ground to decide who progresses to the FA Cup first round.

Crossley said: "I think on chances today we probably should have won it, especially with the chance at the end when Anthony (Spyrou) goes through but it was not to be and we go again. Their lad has made an unbelievable recovery to stop it but I think he feels as though he probably should have scored so that is the frustrating thing at the end of today's game.

"It would have been nice to get another clean sheet today and go through, especially for the lads' confidence, but I think as a whole the team are defending better as a team, there is still a lot to do but we are making improvement."

Chesterfield fans at the FA Cup tie with Wrexham

Fondop bagged his eighth goal of the season when he pounced on an error in the away defence before finishing well past Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton.

Crossley said: "It is what he (Fondop) is all about and we spoke about turning their defence around to face their own goal and maybe give us an opportunity to get in that way and that is the way the goal came about.

"Unfortunately we conceded in the same vein. They were pretty much similar goals really."

Midfielder Sam Wedgbury was forced off with a calf injury after 35 minutes and he will definitely miss the replay on Tuesday.

"It looks like he has got a calf strain," Crossley said. "It does not look to bad at the moment. He could not carry on. With Sam in front of the back four I think it was of the main factors why we are improving so it is shame to lose him but hopefully he will not be too long."

Chesterfield and Wrexham will face each other for the third time in seven days on Tuesday and Crossley believes the game should have been decided today.

"It probably has to be overlooked and get the game finished on the day and I think everybody would be up for that," he said. "But back to Wrexham on Tuesday, three times in a week - it is a bit bizarre.

"As staff you probably get sick of seeing each other. We will get sick of seeing them and they will get sick of seeing us but that is football. Three games in the same week against the same team, you could not write it really."