Chesterfield 1 v 1 Wrexham: Spireites held in FA Cup fourth qualifying round at Proact

Chesterfield and Wrexham will need a replay to decide who progresses to the FA Cup first round after a 1-1 draw at the Proact.

Chesterfield opened the scoring on 11 minutes through striker Mike Fondop against his former side.

Wrexham equalised just after the hour when Bobby Grant headed home from close range.

The two teams will meet again at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday for their third clash in a week to decide who goes through.

Boss John Sheridan named the same team that beat Wrexham 1-0 in the National League on Tuesday.

In the first minute Town defender Will Evans produced a last-ditch tackle to stop Mark Harris running through on goal, while at the other end Wrexham 'keeper Rob Lainton saved well from Joe Rowley after a burst into the box.

The Spireites took the lead on 11 minutes when Fondop lofted the ball over Lainton from close range after racing onto a ball over the top by Josef Yarney.

The Blues pressed for the second and looked threatening with Rowley, Gevaro Nepomuceno, Fondop and Tom Denton seeing a lot of the ball in the last third.

The visitors went close to equalising on 26 minutes when Paul Rutherford's strike inside the box deflected inches wide for a corner.

Jay Sheridan's 25-yard deflected free-kick was tipped wide by Lainton as the home side tried to double their lead.

There was a blow for Chesterfield 10 minutes before the break when Sam Wedgbury, who was out for most of last season with an ACL injury, was forced off against his former side and replaced by Jonathan Smith.

Denton went close with a header from a corner and then the towering forward almost got his name on the score-sheet at the wrong end when he glanced a header narrowly wide of his own goal when defending a free-kick.

After the break Rowley went close for Chesterfield on 50 minutes but his goal-bound shot was superbly blocked by Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson after Nepomuceno pulled the ball back to the penalty spot.

Wrexham made a triple substitution on the hour mark as they went in search of an equaliser.

And it paid off a minute later when Bobby Grant headed home from close range after a cross from sub Devonte Redmond.

Denton had a goal correctly ruled out for a foul on Wrexham 'keeper Lainton before goalscorer Fondop was replaced by Anthony Spyrou with just over 20 minutes to go.

As Wrexham took over the running of the game Sheridan made an attacking move and brought on Liam Mandeville for defender Yarney.

As the clock ticked down, sub Spyrou had a great chance to pinch a winner for Chesterfield. The striker beat the on-rushing Wrexham stopper Lainton to the ball and took it around him and just had to roll the ball into the net but somehow Pearson got back and stuck out a foot in what was a tremendous bit of defending.

And Spyrou went close again in injury-time after a scramble in the Wrexham box but there was not to be a winner.

Chesterfield: Jalal; Yarney (Mandeville, 77), Evans, Hollis, Sheridan; Wedgbury (Smith, 35), Rowley, Nepomuceno, Weston; Fondop (Spyrou, 68), Denton. Subs: Coddington, Gerrard, McGlashan, Mandeville, Boden, Spyrou, Smith.

Wrexham: Lainton, Jennings, Pearson, Lawlor, Summerfield (Redmond), Young (Wright, 60), Rutherford, Barton, Harris (Hooper, 60), Horsfield. Subs: Dibble, Tollitt, Redmond, Oswell, Carrington, Wright, Hooper.

Attendance: 2,199 (330 from Wrexham)

Referee:Peter Gibbons