League Two transfers round-up as former Aston Villa, Sunderland and Rotherham United men sign deals
Let’s take a look at the business some of Chesterfield’s rivals have been doing...
WALSALL
The Sadlers have signed former Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, QPR, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Barnet winger Albert Adomah. The 36-year-old, who has been promoted to the Premier League twice, has penned a one-year deal.
BROMLEY
The newly-promoted Ravens have re-signed Kamarl Grant from Millwall on loan until January. The defender, 21, helped them get promoted from the National League last season.
SALFORD CITY
Experienced winger Jon Taylor, 32, previously of Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Peterborough United, has signed on the dotted line for 12 months following a successful trial. Salford have also added 38-year-old ex-Hull City, Aston Villa and Stoke City centre-back James Chester to their ranks.
CHELTENHAM TOWN
The Reds have brought in former Sunderland man Harrison Sohna, 22, after a trial. The 22-year-old has earned himself a deal after playing three times during pre-season.
COLCHESTER UNITED
Former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has signed a one-year contract. The 32-year-old, also previously of Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town, has 13 caps for Northern Ireland. He is the ninth summer signing for the U’s, including former Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor, 34.
GILLINGHAM
The Gills have taken a punt on non-league striker Marcus Wyllie, 25, who scored 34 goals in 49 games for Enfield as they won promotion to the National League South. It will be the first time that Wyllie has played full-time professional football.
