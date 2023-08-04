News you can trust since 1855
Latest Chesterfield transfer news ahead of new National League seasn

The Spireites are still aiming to add to their squad but only if it makes them ‘better.’
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST

Goalkeeper Ryan Boot became Chesterfield’s sixth summer signing this week but midfielder Callum Ainley won’t be joining after a deal could not be struck.

The fact Town wanted to sign Ainley suggests an attacking midfielder is on their list, as well as a striker after missing out on Andy Dallas.

“I think it is a case of seeing if there is anything better than what you think you have got in the building,” coach Danny Webb told the DT.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has made six summer signings so far. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has made six summer signings so far. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has made six summer signings so far. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
“There are loads of twists and turns with signings and loans. All of a sudden you might find out that a young lad becomes available or a lad falls out with a manager and wants to move. There are so many things that can happen.”

Webb continued: “If some players come in, some might have to go out, otherwise you end up with 40-odd pros. If two or three come in then it is logic that two or three might have to leave, who those lads are, I am not speculating anything on that.

“At the minute we have got a decent number, if anyone comes up who we think will make us better then great, but also it is about balancing the squad and keeping all the mindsets in the right direction.”

He added: “But, for the here and now, we are more than comfortable with our team for tomorrow and as the weeks go on we will see what occurs.”

