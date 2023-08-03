The 28-year-old has joined on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal, and will compete with Harry Tyrer for the number one spot.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here – it’s such a great club to sign for,” he said.

“There’s a great feel factor around the place. Obviously last year, just fell short. Hopefully, we can go one better this year,”

Ryan Boot, pictured centre, has signed for Chesterfield. Image: Tina Jenner.

Boot was a free agent after rejecting a new contract at Solihull Moors, where he had been for the last five years, recording 69 clean sheets in 224 appearances.

The stopper has been one of the best keepers in the National League in recent years so his arrival means Town have lots of quality in that department now.

He played in friendlies against Derby County and Accrington Stanley and has been training with the Blues for a couple of weeks.

Boot becomes the second trialist to sign after former Ipswich Town striker Harley Curtis penned a one-year deal last month.