Why former Crewe Alexandra midfielder is no longer training with Chesterfield
The 25-year-old has been on trial at the Spireites for a couple of weeks, making appearances against Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers.
But the former Crewe man, who was available after leaving Gresty Road after eight years, has departed without signing a contract, although it sounds like Town were keen on him.
“Callum won’t be returning,” coach Danny Webb said.
"I think there were discussions with the powers that be and him and his representatives and it wasn’t to be.
"He has had a very good career and he was a nice lad and I wish him all the best going forward."
He added: "Nothing was agreed and I think with these things you have to put them to bed and move on.”