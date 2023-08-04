News you can trust since 1855
Why former Crewe Alexandra midfielder is no longer training with Chesterfield

Midfielder Callum Ainley is no longer training with Chesterfield.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST

The 25-year-old has been on trial at the Spireites for a couple of weeks, making appearances against Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers.

But the former Crewe man, who was available after leaving Gresty Road after eight years, has departed without signing a contract, although it sounds like Town were keen on him.

“Callum won’t be returning,” coach Danny Webb said.

Callum Ainley. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Callum Ainley. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
"I think there were discussions with the powers that be and him and his representatives and it wasn’t to be.

"He has had a very good career and he was a nice lad and I wish him all the best going forward."

He added: "Nothing was agreed and I think with these things you have to put them to bed and move on.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireitesBristol Rovers