The 25-year-old has been on trial at the Spireites for a couple of weeks, making appearances against Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers.

But the former Crewe man, who was available after leaving Gresty Road after eight years, has departed without signing a contract, although it sounds like Town were keen on him.

“Callum won’t be returning,” coach Danny Webb said.

Callum Ainley. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there were discussions with the powers that be and him and his representatives and it wasn’t to be.

"He has had a very good career and he was a nice lad and I wish him all the best going forward."