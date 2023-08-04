The Spireites host Dorking at the SMH Group Stadium as they get the 2023/2024 campaign underway.

And there is some good news on the eve of the season with coach Danny Webb confirming Colclough and Palmer, who missed out against Bristol Rovers last Saturday, have been training this week.

On Colclough, who was ill for the trip to the Memorial Ground, Webb said: “He was back on Monday.

Ryan Colclough has been training this week. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“He could have travelled but there was still a bit of a bug in him and it wasn’t worth spreading it round the coach on the way down there.

“He is fully fit and available for tomorrow.”

Palmer has been struggling with a calf strain for a couple of weeks but he is also back in contention.

“He has had a good week of training,” Webb explained.

“He is another one who probably could have played a bit at Bristol but we probably thought it was best for him to do some hard work on the pitch before the game.

“He is available for selection tomorrow.”

But unfortunately Bailey Clements is not available after pulling his thigh in training.

“It is a slight tear so it is at least a couple of weeks,” Webb told the DT.

“It is a shame because he was having a great pre-season, he had a great game at Wembley.

“It gives Brandon (Horton) a great chance to get the shirt and keep it.”

Webb confirmed that everyone else is good to go.