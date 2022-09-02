Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker was set to sign for the Championship club but the deal did not get over the line before the 11pm transfer deadline on Thursday.

All day the expectation had been that the 25-year-old’s time at the Spireites was coming to an end until it emerged about 30 minutes before the deadline that it was no longer going to happen.

Unconfirmed reports in the local Birmingham media claimed it was because he failed his medical.

Kabongo Tshimanga is staying at the Spireites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More confusion followed into the early hours of the morning with regards to whether Birmingham could still complete the transfer, but the DT now understands the deal is definitely off.

The deadline for Premier League and EFL clubs to sign new players has now passed and they cannot add to their squads until January.

The sensational twist means that the forward will remain a Chesterfield player for at least a few more months, unless another National League club makes a move for him, which is unlikely.

Tshimanga was a target for Birmingham, who are currently third bottom of the Championship, after scoring 27 goals in 34 appearances following his move to Town from Boreham Wood a year ago.

His prolific record landed him Chesterfield’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards last season despite not playing for the last three months of the campaign due to serious injury.

He is yet to start a game this season as he works his way back to full fitness following a fractured leg and dislocated ankle that he suffered in February, but he has scored two goals off the bench in his last two appearances, including the winner against Altrincham on Monday.