The 24-year-old has bagged 17 goals in 17 league games and 18 in all competitions this season since signing from Boreham Wood in the summer.

The striker has been in fine form this campaign but he is currently on a red hot streak at the moment.

The Congo-born man has found the net in the last seven matches in a row, notching an incredible nine goals in those games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season.

That record means he is right up there with Spireites strikers who have scored in consecutive matches down the years.

Ebenezer Owers tops the chart with 13 goals in 10 games in 1909/10, Jimmy Cookson scored 12 in eight in 1926/27 and Dave Waller bagged nine in eight in 1988/89. Tshimanga is now level with Bill Sowden’s 1955/56 effort with nine in seven.

Waller’s nine goals in eight games all came in the league so Tshimanga, who has eight in six in the league, has a good chance of overtaking him although it might be a bit of a stretch to reach Cookson’s 12 in eight.

The most recent striker to make it into the record books was Kristian Dennis who scored six in six in 2017/2018.

Tshimanga is likely to be attracting attention but manager James Rowe is confident of keeping hold of him in the January transfer window.