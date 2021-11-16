Tshimanga has scored 16 goals in 17 appearances since signing from Boreham Wood in the summer on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old is the National League’s top scorer with 15 goals in 15 games, a strike-rate which has helped Town to the top of the table.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Spireites fans will be wondering what the future holds for the forward.

“He is happy here, his future is here, don’t worry about that,” Rowe told the DT.

“He wants to be here, he loves it here and he is enjoying developing his game alongside the goals he is scoring.

“It is not just the goals he is scoring, it is his overall movement, his hold-up play, he is giving the ball off quicker and spinning in so there are a lot of things Danny Webb (first-team coach) and me are working on with him. It is not just on the pitch, it is from video clips as well, he is getting a lot of development tools.

“He has got the talent, he is a great human being, he wants to learn and if you want to learn and you have an open mindset and you don’t get carried away and you are humble every day, you have got a chance.

"I can’t speak highly enough of him as a human being, he is very humble.

"I know his form will continue because he is the first on the training pitch and normally he is the last off it which shows an intent of where he wants to go and hopefully he can fire us up the pyramid.”

When asked if the upcoming transfer window is a worry, Rowe added: “No, not at all. I am already thinking about what he is going to be doing in training next week to help him even more.”

He has scored seven goals in his last five games, including his second Spireites hat-trick against Weymouth last Saturday.

“It has been an impressive month from him,” Rowe said.