Prolific Kabongo Tshimanga 'loving' his time at table-topping Chesterfield

The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick in the win against Weymouth on Saturday to take his tally to 16 in 17 appearances in all competitions, including eight in his last five.

“I am loving my time here, the fans have taken to me well, so it is easy for me to focus on my game and hopefully bring success to the club,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

His treble is his second in a Town shirt already and he is the National League’s leading scorer by five clear goals.

Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 16 goals already this season.

On his latest hat-trick, he said: “I am delighted. As a forward all you want to do is score as many goals as possible and try to help the team improve.

“I am happy that the goals helped us to win the game.

“It is a bonus to take the matchball home."

Tshimanga gave the Blues the lead from the penalty spot before adding a crucial second just before the break against the 10-men of Weymouth.

The striker had his last penalty saved and admitted he had some ‘tiny’ nerves but he stuck it away confidently down the middle.

He explained: “As a forward you just have to move on, you are going to have moments where you miss. You see the best players at the top miss but they go again. I had to concentrate and luckily it went in.

“We needed that second goal just before half-time to ease the pressure off in the second-half.

“The second-half was a bit easier with a man extra but we had to keep concentrating and do what the manager wants us to do and we did that.”

His hat-trick goal saw him stumble as he rounded Weymouth goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons but he still managed to somehow bundle it in.