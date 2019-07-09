John Sheridan on the hunt for two strikers as Chesterfield frontman goes under the knife

John Sheridan is on the hunt for two more strikers after one of his Chesterfield forwards went under the knife.

Tom Denton, who was last week disciplined by the club for playing cricket while injured, has undergone surgery and will be out of action for up to two months.

"He's had a little operation," said the Town boss of his 6ft 5ins targetman.

"He's going to be out for a while. Probably six to eight weeks I think."

Denton's absence has sharpened Sheridan's focus on the Chesterfield strikeforce and how he can strengthen it.

"I'm in the hunt for two strikers," he said.

"I know we need pace.

"And obviously with Dents out we need someone who's going to compete up there.

"I definitely think we need two people up top, attack minded players.

"That's what I'm looking for now and trying to bring in."

Denton formed a productive partnership with Scott Boden up front for Town last season, and the Spireites made 2018/19 loanee Jack McKay a permanent addition this summer, but Sheridan has earmarked the ex Cardiff City man as a player for the development squad.

The Derbyshire Times understands Sheridan is currently casting his eye over a trialist striker in training.