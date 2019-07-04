Chesterfield conclude disciplinary process after striker played cricket while injured

Chesterfield FC say they've concluded a disciplinary process after a player was found to have played cricket while injured.

Striker Tom Denton was revealed to have reported back from the close season with a 'slight knee injury.'

The 29-year-old was due to miss the first few weeks of pre-season training according to chief executive Graham Bean.

But it came to light earlier this week that Denton had played in a Huddersfield Premiership game for Shepley on Sunday, scoring 66 runs.

His appearance was spotted by former Spireite and ex Derbyshire cricketer Chris Marples, who highlighted it on social media, before the club became aware.

Denton also played on 22nd June, scoring 34 runs in a game against Shelley Cricket Club.

The matter was viewed dimly by club officials, but they now consider it dealt with and won't be disclosing what action has been taken.

A spokesman said: “The internal disciplinary process has been concluded and the matter is now closed.”

Denton signed for the Spireites early last season from near neighbours Alfreton and formed an important partnership up front with Scott Boden, scoring 12 goals and assisting a number of Boden's.

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has brought another forward to the club this summer in the form of Liam Mandeville, who can play an attacking midfield role.

And it's likely Town will try to add a fourth striker to boost their attacking options, before the 2019/20 campaign.