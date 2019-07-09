'He won't be going anywhere, he'll be staying here' - John Sheridan insists Glynn Snodin will remain at Chesterfield

John Sheridan has issued an emphatic statement on the future of his assistant Glynn Snodin.

The Chesterfield boss, addressing supporter concerns that Snodin could be heading for a reunion with long-standing colleague Simon Grayson at Blackpool, insisted that the number two is staying put.

"He won't be going anywhere, he'll be staying here," said Sheridan this afternoon.

"There's nothing happening on that."

Derbyshire Times sources have suggested Grayson was keen to take Snodin to Bloomfield Road, having worked with him at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland and Bradford City.

But as we reported earlier today, the Spireites have not had an approach for the highly experienced coach.