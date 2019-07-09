Chesterfield have had no contact regarding Glynn Snodin, as Simon Grayson puts together Blackpool backroom team

Simon Grayson has begun to assemble his new Blackpool backroom team, but as yet Chesterfield have had no enquiries with regards to Glynn Snodin.

Snodin is a long-time colleague of Grayson's and served as his assistant manager at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland and Bradford City.

Another man with a long history of working with Grayson, talent spotter Ian Miller, is reportedly close to reuniting with him at Bloomfield Road.

And ex Bradford City goalkeeping coach Steve Banks is also rumoured to be linking up with Grayson once more.

Chesterfield fans have speculated over the future of their assistant manager Snodin ever since Grayson was first mentioned as a candidate for the Tangerines job.

But as it stands, three days after the 49-year-old moved into the Blackpool hot seat, the Spireites have had no contact about the man currently serving as John Sheridan's number two.

Snodin arrived alongside Sheridan in January and the duo steered them clear of the National League relegation zone.

The experienced coach has said on record that he notified Grayson, out of courtesy, that Sheridan had asked him to move to the Proact 'until Simon gets another job' and Grayson told him to take it.

Speaking on Alan Biggs' Sheffield Live TV show in March, Snodin said: "It just depends what Simon is looking to do. Simon will give me a call and we'll probably go from there. But at the moment I'm enjoying it with John and I'll stay there with him as long as he wants me there."