John Sheridan gives his assessment of his son Jay's performance on his first start for Chesterfield in draw with Barrow

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan said his son Jay had a 'difficult' full debut for the club as the Spireites drew 2-2 with Barrow at the Proact.

The 19-year-old made his first start for Town at left-back but was subbed at half-time.

The youngster struggled as Barrow ran riot in the first-half and could been four or five goals ahead at the break.

"He (Jay) found it difficult," Sheridan said.

"He has been doing really well in training, he's been doing really well when he has come on. He deserved a place. All the other staff were telling me to put him in the team.

"He is a young kid hopefully he will stand up and be strong with it. Things didn't go his way and that's part and parcel of being a footballer, sometimes when things aren't going your way you have to be strong and I will definitely try and get that in his head.

"He has done really well and he has got a lot going for him but I am talking as a manager to a young footballer who is hopefully trying to make the grade but it was a difficult day for him."

Barrow were 2-0 up after 24 minutes and went close several times to extending their lead.

But a Scott Boden penalty and a header by Mike Fondop, his third goal in two games, rescued a point for the Spireites.

Sheridan said: "He (Fondop) should have scored two headers before that. He's scored the hardest one. It was a great header."

On what he thought the difference was in the second-half, the Town boss said: "A bit of grit and determination, playing higher up the pitch, people pressing the ball. We just looked a different team.

"I think (Josef) Yarney did well, he come on and got in people's faces and got us on the front-foot a little bit more.

"I think even the supporters appreciated the second-half performance even though I don't think we played well."

There was no place for midfielder Sam Wedgbury in the squad for the second match running and Sheridan confirmed it was not down to injury.

"Wedgbury and Curtis (Weston) weren't on the bench so. I've got (Laurence) Maguire coming back. It's not something I like doing as a manager leaving people out they all want to be playing. They are all fighting for places and when performances aren't great you have got a chance of playing."

The Spireites have another chance to record their first three points of the season when they go to Stockport County on Monday, who currently sit 11th in the National League.

"It is going to be a really tough game," Sheridan said. "It will be a good atmosphere. We will take a few there. But we have to keep chipping away and believe in ourselves."