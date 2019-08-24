Chesterfield 2 v 2 Barrow: Player ratings as Spireites rescue point against Barrow after 'abysmal' first-half

Mike Fondop's late header rescued a draw for Chesterfield against Barrow at the Proact.

Barrow raced into a two-goal and it should have been game over by half-time. A Scott Boden penalty and a Fondop header saw the match end 2-2. Here's how we rated the Spireites players this afternoon...

Shwan Jalal. 7. Nothing he could do about Barrow's two goals and made a couple of vital stops to keep Chesterfield in the game.

Will Evans. 5. Started at right-back and really struggled. Poor in possession. Looked better after the break.

Anthony Gerrard. 4. Looked off the pace on his home debut and was subbed after the break.

Haydn Hollis. 5. A difficult afternoon for the centre-back. Barrow's attack caused him all sorts of problems.

