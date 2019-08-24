Chesterfield display in Barrow draw ‘one of the worst’ John Sheridan has experienced as a manager

John Sheridan said today’s performance by his Chesterfield team was ‘one of the worst’ he has had as a manager.

The Spireites came from two goals down to draw with Barrow at the Proact.

But in truth the away side could have been well clear by half-time after spurning several opportunities.

Chesterfield fought back with a penalty from Scott Boden just before the break and a header by Mike Fondop with 10 minutes to go.

The result means Town are now without a win in their opening six National League matches and sit 21st in the table.

“It was one of the worst performances as a manager in any team I have managed,” Sheridan said.

REPORT: Chesterfield 2-2 Barrow - Spireites stage comeback to rescue unlikely draw against Ian Evatt’s Barrow



“We were very lucky. We possibly could have been 5-0 down (at half-time).

“Did I pick the right team? Obviously not because of the performance in the first half wasn’t right.

“We were abysmal first half.

“It (the Boden penalty) did not change what I was going to say to people (at half-time).

“We have just got to stick together.

“The most important thing I have got a good dressing room.

“We showed a bit of character second half to get back in the game. (We) possibly could have gone on and won the game. We didn’t. We were very lucky to get a point.

“I have got to look at how we are going to play and I have got to sort it out quickly because we have got to start winning games.”

Catch up with all the events from the Proact Stadium as the Spireites draw at home to Barrow



There were some boos from the home supporters when Barrow doubled their lead and at half-time and full-time.

On the boos, Sheridan said: “I understand the supporters. They can shout at me even if it is only six games into the league.

“We looked as though we had never kicked a ball, never trained, never worked on our shape. Nothing was there and it must be so hard for them (fans) to watch.

“I have to accept it (the boos). I have told the players they are going to have to accept it and roll their sleeves up and we’ll see how strong character-wise we are.

“I don’t mind them (fans) booing me. They can boo me but I don’t want them booing the players. I don’t like that. They can boo me. Have a go at me because I know I’ll get it right and I know the players will turn it around.

“It is early in the season but you don’t want them performances. We are all here to try and get out of the league.”

Despite a poor first-half, Town did show some spirit to get themselves level and pinch an undeserved point.

“The character of the team second half was good,” Sheridan said. “It is just about a bit of grit and playing on the front foot but no we have got no excuses, we were very lucky to get a draw.

“Barrow caused us all sorts of problems first half.

“I picked the wrong team at the end of the day.

“We have come out of it 2-0 down and I am hoping it gives us a kick up the backside and we have to do a lot more to win games in this league.

“I am hoping that might just be a little turning point. We need to do a lot, lot better.”