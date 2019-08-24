Chesterfield 2 v 2 Barrow: Spireites stage comeback to rescue unlikely draw against Ian Evatt's Barrow

Chesterfield came from two goals down to rescue an unlikely draw against Barrow at the Proact but the wait for a first win of the season continues.

As well as the returning Ian Evatt in the Barrow dugout, The Bluebirds had ex-Chesterfield players Sam Hird, Brad Barry, Josh Kay and Byron Harrison in their ranks.

Chesterfield 2 v 2 Barrow.

And it was Barry who gave Barrow the lead with a stunning strike from distance on 18 minutes, before Scott Quigley doubled the away side's lead six minutes later from a well-worked corner.

The Bluebirds continued to dominate and could have been out of sight by half-time with several near-misses and last-ditch clearances from the Spireites.

Chesterfield got an undeserved lifeline just before half-time when Scott Boden tucked away a penalty after Jermaine McGlashan was fouled.

Town improved after the break without creating a clear chance.

But as the clock ticked down to 80 minutes, striker Mike Fondop met a cross from David Buchanan and his header could not be kept out by Barrow stopper Joel Dixon.

Considering how much Barrow dominated in the opening 45, this was definitely a point gained for Chesterfield but the wait for a win goes on after six matches.

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan made two changes from last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Barnet.

Jay Sheridan, son of manager John, made his first start for the club with Josef Yarney dropping to the bench. However, Jay was subbed at half-time after a difficult debut.

The other change was in central midfield with Robbie Weir in for Curtis Weston, who was not involved in the squad.

There was no place in the squad for midfielder Sam Wedgbury, who also missed the draw at Barnet last Saturday.

Ex-Spireites Hird and Barry started for The Bluebirds, while Kay and Harrison were among the substitutes.

First half

After a frantic opening, Barrow took the lead on 18 minutes when Barry fired into the top corner from 30 yards. His strike drew some applause from Spireites fans.

And The Bluebirds doubled their advantage six minutes later when Quigley met a low, driven corner to power home.

Boos rang around the Proact as Barrow went close several more times through Lewis Hardcastle, Angus Dior and Olly Dyson.

Dior brought a superb, low save from Jalal and Hardcastle saw his effort just before half-time cleared off the line.

In truth, it would not have been undeserved if Barrow had gone in at the break with a four-goal lead.

Spireites striker Liam Mandeville thought he had a strong claim for a penalty just before half-time, believing he was tripped in the box, but referee Lewis Smith waved away his protests.

However, during three-minutes added time Town were given a lifeline when Jermaine McGlashan was bundled over in the box on his home debut and this time the referee did point to the spot.

Boden sent goalkeeper Joel Dixon the wrong way to give the home team a lifeline and somehow go in at the break just one goal behind.

The half-time whistle was met with more boos.

Second half

Sheridan took his son Jay off at half-time and replaced him with Jonathan Smith.

Josef Yarney replaced Anthony Gerrard five minutes after the break.

The Spireites started the second half slightly better and Fondop headed straight at Dixon from Mandeville's cross.

Sheridan made his final substitute on 67 minutes when Joe Rowley replaced Weir.

With 10 minutes to go, Chesterfield levelled the score.

Fondop's header probably should have been saved by Dixon but it edged over the line.

There was more drama minutes later when McGlashan rounded Dixon but went down under a challenge with the goal at his mercy. The home faithful screamed for a penalty but it was not given.

Six minutes were added but there was no winner.

Chesterfield (4-4-2): Jalal, Evans, Gerrard (Yarney, 46), Hollis, Sheridan (Smith, 46), McGlashan, Weir (Rowley, 67), Buchanan, Mandeville, Boden, Fondop. Subs: Coddington, Yarney, Smith, Rowley, McKay.

Barrow (4-3-3): Dixon, Brown, Taylor, Hird, Rooney, Quigley, Hardcastle, Greaves, Dior, Dyson (Kay, 64), Barry. Subs: Brough, Granite, Hindle, Kay, Harrison.

Attendance: 3,812 (167 away fans)

Referee: Lewis Smith