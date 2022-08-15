Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams have won one and drawn one going into the first midweek fixture of the new campaign.

Wrexham, who lost to Grimsby in the play-offs last season, have recruited more EFL experience this summer with Mark Howard, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Anthony Forde and Elliot Lee all joining.

The two clubs are among the favourites to win the title so is the match a chance for the Blues to lay down a marker?

Chesterfield first-team coach Gary Roberts. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is really early, you can’t get carried away, win or lose,” Roberts said.

"Anythi ng can happen, you could lose a player after two minutes.

"We are going out to win the game, we are in a good place.

"Two of the biggest clubs in the division, both sets of fans will turn up in big numbers, it will be a great game.

"They are a well-organised team, have some good players and they are physically strong.

"They have got an experienced manager who has done really well for years.

"They know their jobs and they have a style of play, which has done them well, especially last year, they just missed out in the play-offs.

"Everybody says they are the big spenders, but you have still got to manage a team, you have still got to get the players playing, so I think Phil Parkinson has done really well. It is a tough job because everybody expects Wrexham to walk the league but it is never that easy.

"We will have a big job on our hands but we are okay at the minute.

"We are ready to go.”

Wrexham will of course pose a big threat from set-pieces but Roberts does not think that is much different from any other match.

"They are a big part in every game, you see World Cups won on set-plays,” he explained.

"Wrexham have had a lot of success from long throws and set-plays and why would you change it? It is a big tool, they have got some big boys, they have got (Ben) Tozer who can launch the ball from his own half into our box. We have got to be ready for that, we know it is coming, it is not a secret.

"You can’t just tarnish Wrexham with the long balls and throws coming in the box, they have got a lot of good players. (Jordan) Davies in the middle of the pitch is a lovely footballer. Elliot Lee is a lovely footballer, (Paul) Mullin is a scorer, (Ollie) Palmer is a handful.