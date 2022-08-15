Chesterfield pair 'champing at the bit' to face Wrexham after long-term injuries

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tshimanga, 25, got 30 minutes under his belt against Aldershot on Saturday after not playing since February due to a fractured leg and dislocated ankle.

Clarke, 23, came on for the last 10 minutes, which was his first outing since Boxing Day after having an operation on his hamstring.

The pair came through the game with no problems and are available to face Wrexham on Tuesday night.

Kabongo Tshimanga made his return to action on Saturday against Aldershot Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is nice for the lads themselves to play in front of a good crowd at home and be involved in a win,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said at Monday morning’s pre-match press conference.

"I have not seen either of them play since I came to the club so it will be nice to work with them.

"You see how hard they work, they worked in the off-season and they came back in pre-season and it has been tough. It has been a tough pre-season for everyone.

"Clarke has had two bad injuries, I know Kabby has as well, but Clarke’s was a muscle one so that is a little bit more tricky, I think. He had a tiny niggle towards the end of pre-season, but he has come through that and he looks strong and fit.

"Hopefully they are ready to play now.”

Although it seems unlikely that either of them will start against Wrexham, the pair suffered no problems at the weekend and are raring to go.