The Spireites, who recorded their first win of the season on Saturday, host the Red Dragons at the Technique Stadium on Tuesday night.

Asante, 29, missed the victory against Aldershot Town with a ‘niggle’ but the striker has a chance of returning for the midweek clash.

“He just had a niggle,” Blues coach Gary Roberts said at Monday morning’s pre-match press conference.

Akwasi Asante. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"You have got to be careful with some players. Akwasi is 29, you don’t want to be forcing players back at that age. If we are greedy with him and try to nick that game out of him, he might miss three or four. We have got to be really careful, especially with lads at 29, 30, 31.

"Last year he came back with an ACL injury and he was never quite right. But we have got a good summer into him, he is super fit, we don’t want to lose him for any more games so we had to be a little bit careful.”

When asked if he could be involved against Wrexham, Roberts said: "I would like to think so, yeah. If you speak to Akwasi he does not want to miss games. We have just got to manage his body a little bit.

"It was not a serious injury so hopefully he can play some part tomorrow.”