'Hurting' Chesterfield captain highlights need for Plan B after Walsall defeat

‘Hurting’ Jamie Grimes says Chesterfield need to find different ways to win games.

The Spireites lost 3-1 at league leaders Walsall on Saturday having led 1-0 at half-time. They conceded two goals in three minutes from corners at the start of the second-half and those soft concessions, along with some poor decision-making in possession, was what frustrated manager Paul Cook the most at full-time.

The Blues barely laid a glove on the hosts in 10 minutes of stoppage time and the Saddlers managed to add a third of their own with seconds remaining.

Grimes said: "We have just discussed that we need to be a bit more direct in the last 10 minutes when we are down, throw caution to the wind and try to get a few chances. We seem to get stuck in the way we play and that was not working for us. We were really good at that last year, it potentially helped us win the league, but we have not been as good this year. The way we play, we want to move the ball quickly and get crosses in, but the pitch was really sticky which played into their hands a little bit when they were holding onto a lead.”

Grimes headed Chesterfield in front on eight minutes with a short corner routine which was straight off the training ground. But they conceded twice from corners themselves, although the skipper was annoyed at some of the decisions that went against them for the second one before the ball hit the net.

"I was really disappointed with the second one because I felt we should have had two free-kicks in the lead up,” he explained. “The corner itself (for a shove on Jack Sparkes) and then a free-kick on Max (Thompson) which is really disappointing. But it is hard when the referee came in halfway through the game.

“We are bitterly disappointed, we need to try to stay positive, but we felt we had enough to win the game, but two set-plays and you find yourself chasing the game.

"It hurts a lot, we knew they would be a powerful team and we knew that was their strength so we were trying not to give corners and throw-ins away. You can’t lose first and second contacts at this level, they will score goals.”

Next up for Chesterfield is a trip to Swindon Town, who have climbed the table away from the relegation zone since the appointment of experienced manager Ian Holloway

Grimes added: "It is something to work on, we have got to try to get better and see what happens. Swindon will be another tough test and we will be preparing all week to try to get it right.”