Furious Paul Cook 'embarrassed' by Chesterfield's 'stupidity' in defeat to Walsall

‘Embarrassed’ Paul Cook said Chesterfield ‘succumbed to stupidity’ in their 3-1 defeat to league leaders Walsall.

Jamie Grimes headed the Spireites in front after eight minutes and they had chances to double the lead but they conceded two goals in three minutes from corners at the start of the second-half before former Spireite Levi Amantchi added a late third in 10 minutes of stoppage time.

A furious Cook said: “It was a game that was there to be won and we just succumbed to stupidity. We just give teams legs up with the worst goals you have ever seen. It is something that has been there for a long time and we have tried to eradicate it with signings and different stuff. We have had too many trips this year where we are doing smashing in a game and we lose.

“In the second-half, in front of our fans, we have got to go and score again. We have got to take the game away from Walsall. We gave them a couple of moments to get back into the game.

“In the last 15 minutes, I have got to be honest, I have never been as embarrassed watching my team, with no thought process of how to play football late on in the game. We just kept passing short, kept giving it away, we kept giving Walsall energy, instead of going up to Paddy (Madden) and getting people around him.”

Grimes’ header from Dylan Duffy’s cross put the Blues in front and there were good chances for Bim Pepple and Duffy to get a second but two soft goals from corners did the damage before Amantchi slotted in a third. And it was those set-pieces and Chesterfield’s decision-making in the latter stages that annoyed Cook the most.

He continued: “In the first-half we did really well, I don’t think our keeper has had a save to make. The madness in us for the two goals, and the last 15 minutes of the game, is mindblowing.

“We played well in the first-half, it was everything we wanted to be. And then we just stopped doing it. We just brought madness to the pitch. We kept giving Shecks (Ryheem Sheckleford( the ball, who was getting blocked out completely, and we kept giving Walsall energy instead of just playing forward and be positive.”

The defeat leaves Town seven points off the play-offs.

Cook added: “Well done to Walsall, they are having an outstanding season. It is disappointing for us because I feel we had to win here today. If we had won here today, you felt we might get on the coat-tails of the teams above us, but our inconsistency is too much.”